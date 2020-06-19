Photos: Portland’s 21st night of protests

2020 Protests

Protesters listened to speeches at Jefferson High School in North Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

People listen to speakers share their lived experiences with racism during a rally at High School in Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News will update this story throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests for racial justice and police reform are continuing in Portland a day after protesters tried to establish an “autonomous zone” outside Mayor Ted Wheeler’s residence.

Thursday marks the 21st day of protests in Portland sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Following the peaceful march on Wednesday, a large crowd marched through the streets of downtown Portland — eventually ending up in the Pearl District where they tried to set up a so-called “autonomous zone” outside what they believed to be Mayor Wheeler’s residence.

  • People attend a rally for racial justice at Jefferson High School in Portland, June 17, 2020. (KOIN)

