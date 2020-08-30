Photos: Pro-Trump caravan, counterprotesters in Portland area

Editor’s note: Images may be too graphic for some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters clashed in several areas in Portland and in nearby Clackamas, where the “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” started, Saturday afternoon into the evening.

The caravan started around 4 p.m. at Clackamas Town Center, where more than 100 vehicles gathered. Counterprotesters were also there, and tensions were high.

The caravan eventually made its way into downtown Portland, resulting in traffic jams and more clashes between the political caravan rally and counterprotesters.

Just after 9 p.m., a shooting was reported near the rally and counterprotests, leaving one person dead.