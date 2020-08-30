Photos: Pro-Trump caravan, counterprotesters in Portland area

2020 Protests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Images may be too graphic for some readers.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Supporters of President Donald Trump and counterprotesters clashed in several areas in Portland and in nearby Clackamas, where the “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” started, Saturday afternoon into the evening.

The caravan started around 4 p.m. at Clackamas Town Center, where more than 100 vehicles gathered. Counterprotesters were also there, and tensions were high.

The caravan eventually made its way into downtown Portland, resulting in traffic jams and more clashes between the political caravan rally and counterprotesters.

Just after 9 p.m., a shooting was reported near the rally and counterprotests, leaving one person dead.

  • A man is being treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Fights broke out in downtown Portland Saturday night as a large caravan of supporters of President Donald Trump drove through the city, clashing with counter-protesters. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)
  • Counterprotesters and pro-Trump demonstrators faced off in downtown Portland Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters met at the Clackamas Town Center parking lot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 for a planned “cruise rally” (KOIN)
  • Counterprotesters on the sidewalks as supporters of President Donald Trump are in their vehicles during a “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” on Aug. 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • President Donald Trump supporters turn onto the Morrison Bridge for downtown Portland for a “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” on Aug. 29, 2020 (Credit: Jonathan House/Portland Tribune)
  • President Donald Trump supporters arrive on the other side of the Morrison Bridge going into downtown Portland for a “Trump 2020 Cruise Rally” on Aug. 29, 2020. (KOIN)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: A supporter of President Trump wears a mask of First Lady Melania Trump while walking through a rally on August 29, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: A black Lives Matter protester scuffles with attendees of a pro-Trump rally during an event held to show support for the president on August 29, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: A man who identified himself only as Jonathan wears a Guy Fawkes mask during a rally in support of President Trump on August 29, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. Theres obviously an invisible battle going on, he said of his attendance at the rally. Im here to show support for the president and for Q Annon. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: Trump supporters wave flags while standing on the roofs of their cars during a rally in support of the president on August 29, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: A Portland police officer guards the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally on August 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: A Portland police officer ties a police line around the scene of a fatal shooting near a pro-Trump rally on August 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: Portland police hold back a man who was with the victim of a fatal shooting as he reacts in minutes after the incident on August 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 29: Portland police hold back a man who was with the victim of a fatal shooting as he reacts in minutes after the incident on August 29, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. Far left counter-protesters and pro-Trump supporters clashed Saturday afternoon as a parade of cars carrying right wing supporters made their way from nearby Clackamas to Portland. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss