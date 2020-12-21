Photos: Protests outside of Oregon Capitol as special session convenes

Pro-Trump and anti-mask demonstrators hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for an emergency session. (AP Photo/Andrew Selski)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unlawful assembly was declared on Monday morning after anti-lockdown protesters gathered on the grounds of the Oregon Capitol as a special legislative session was convening to address urgent issues.

State lawmakers were using the third special session to consider bills that would provide $800 million in funds to those impacted by the ongoing pandemic and devastating wildfires.

At least two people were arrested on Monday, according to state police.

  • Protesters hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for a special session to discuss COVID-19 relief measures. State police declared an unlawful assembly at Oregon’s Capitol building as protesters attempted to force their way in during the third special legislative session. (AP Photo/Sara Cline)
  • Protesters gathered outside of the Oregon State Capitol, December 21, 2020. (KOIN)
  • Pro-Trump and anti-mask demonstrators hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for an emergency session. (AP Photo/Andrew Selski)
  • Pro-Trump and anti-mask demonstrators hold a rally outside the Oregon State Capitol on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, as legislators meet for an emergency session. (AP Photo/Andrew Selski)
  • Protesteres gathered at the Oregon Capitol in Salem, December 21 2020. (Tim A. Gruver)

