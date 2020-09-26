Photos: Opposing groups protest in Portland, Sept. 26, 2020

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators kneel in prayer at a rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three separate protests of groups with vastly different ideologies took place in relatively close proximity to each other around noon Saturday.

The far-right group Proud Boys held a rally at Delta Park in North Portland to support President Donald Trump and the police and condemn anti-fascists that the group accuses of “domestic terrorism.”

Anti-fascist groups held a rally about 3 miles away at Peninsula Park. A third rally, this one from Black Lives Matter supporters, was planned for Historic Vanport.

The history between the groups that often spills into violence spurred Gov. Kate Brown to use her emergency authority to appoint Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton joint incident commanders of Portland for a 48-hour period between Saturday and Sunday.

Here are photos of the rallies from September 26, 2020.