Photos: Opposing groups protest in Portland, Sept. 26, 2020

2020 Protests

Proud Boys, anti-fascists, Black Lives Matter groups all held rallies

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators kneel in prayer at a rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three separate protests of groups with vastly different ideologies took place in relatively close proximity to each other around noon Saturday.

The far-right group Proud Boys held a rally at Delta Park in North Portland to support President Donald Trump and the police and condemn anti-fascists that the group accuses of “domestic terrorism.”

Anti-fascist groups held a rally about 3 miles away at Peninsula Park. A third rally, this one from Black Lives Matter supporters, was planned for Historic Vanport.

The history between the groups that often spills into violence spurred Gov. Kate Brown to use her emergency authority to appoint Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese and Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton joint incident commanders of Portland for a 48-hour period between Saturday and Sunday.

Here are photos of the rallies from September 26, 2020.

  • Members of the Proud Boys speak on stage as smoke flies in the air at a rally with other right-wing demonstrators on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators kneel in prayer at a rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators kneel in prayer at rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators kneel in prayer at a rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators kneel in prayer at a rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Women cheer as members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Speakers address BLM supporters at Vanport on September 26, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Black Lives Matter counter-protesters at Vanport on Saturday, September 26 (KOIN)
  • Members of Proud Boys gather at Delta Park on Septemer 26, 2020 (photo credit: Zane Sparling)
  • A Proud Boy, left, confronts an independent journalist at Delta Park, September 26, 2020 (Zane Sparling/Pamplin Media)
  • Counter-protesters at Vanport on September 26, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Speakers address BLM supporters at Vanport on September 26, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Members of PPB’s Rapid Response Team were deputized as Federal Marshals prior to a large protest, September 26, 2020 (OSP)
  • A Black Lives Matter flag flies at a rally at Vanport in North Portland, September 26, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Large barriers were placed at Delta Park ahead of an expected large rally by Proud Boys, September 25, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A man does the Pledge of Allegiance as members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. About 200 people gathered in Portland, for a right-wing rally with dozens of them wearing militarized body armor. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • A woman does the Pledge of Allegiance as members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • A member of the Proud Boys, right, tries to get a counter protester to leave a rally by members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • A right-wing demonstrator, center, yells at a counter protester to leave a rally by members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Last month, Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a Trump supporter and Patriot Prayer follower, was shot and killed after some vehicles in a pro-Trump car caravan diverted into downtown Portland and crossed paths with left-wing activists. The Proud Boys mentioned Danielson in their permit application for the rally Saturday, as well as Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged in the shooting deaths of two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Allison Dinner)
  • Men with “American Wolf” shields and multiple paint guns ride in a pickup at the Proud Boys rally at Delta Park, September 26, 2020 (Zane Sparling/Pamplin Media)
  • Portland Police Bureau’s presence outside Vanport Park in North Portland. September 26, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A view from above of the crowd at the Proud Boys rally at Delta Park, September 26, 2020 (Zane Sparling/Pamplin Media)
  • Demetria Hester led a chant of “Black Lives Matter” at Peninsula Park, September 26, 2020 (KOIN)
  • A Black Lives Matter supporter outside Delta Park in Portland, September 26, 2020 (Zane Sparling/Pamplin Media)
  • A heavy police presence was posted near Historic Vanport during protest rallies from opposing groups, September 26, 2020 (KOIN)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

