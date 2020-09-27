Photos: Proud Boys rally stays tame; protesters return downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP/KOIN) — An unlawful assembly was declared in Portland hours after demonstrations earlier Saturday ended without many reports of violence.
The day began with a right-wing rally from which counter-protesters largely dispersed without serious violence in the afternoon. The Oregon State Police superintendent and Multnomah County sheriff released a joint statement later Saturday praising the minimal violence.
Later in the evening, hundreds gathered downtown into the early morning hours of Sunday to continue the ongoing protests downtown. One protester lit an American flag on fire, and some protesters were seen shooting fireworks at police. Several arrests were made.
Here is a collection of photos taken Saturday at the various events:
WARNING: Some images contain graphic content and language
