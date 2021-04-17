Photos: Rioters, arsonists, vandals in downtown Portland

Riot on April 16, 2021 was the third this week in Portland

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third time this week, a riot was declared in Portland after marchers left Director Park and began smashing windows, burglarizing businesses and setting fires.

People gathered at Director Park about 8 p.m. then around 9 p.m. marched through the streets of downtown and quickly turned destructive. By 9:50 p.m. it was declared a riot.

Arsonists set fires around downtown Portland, including a raging fire outside the Apple store. At least two security guards were inside the Apple store when the fire was set. Nordstrom and Nike stores were also vandalized and damaged.

Another fire blocked the MAX tracks on SW Yamhill.

  • A view of broken windows at the Disciples of Christ Christian Church on April 16, 2021. There were two separate marches in downtown Portland that night, hours after police shot and killed a man in Lents Park. One remained peaceful and the other turned destructive quickly and was declared a riot around 9:50 p.m. (KOIN)
  • A view of the Disciples of Christ church’s broken window in downtown Portland during a protest on Friday, April 16, 2021. (KOIN)
  • A view of smashed and tagged windows at the entrance of the Oregon Historical Society during protests in downtwon Portland following recent police-involved shootings in the U.S., including one in Portland in Lents Park where a man was shot and killed on Friday, April 16, 2021.
  • A riot was declared after protesters began breaking windows and burglarizing businesses in downtown Portland, April 16, 2021 (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather at Salmon Street Springs in downtown Portland for a vigil honoring Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy shot in killed by police in Chicago last month on April 16, 2021. Crowds are expected to march toward Director Park for an “autonomous demonstration” Friday night. (KOIN)
  • Protesters gather at Salmon Street Springs in downtown Portland for a vigil honoring Adam Toledo, a 13-year-old boy shot in killed by police in Chicago last month on April 16, 2021. Crowds are expected to march toward Director Park for an “autonomous demonstration” Friday night. (KOIN)
  • Protesters march in downtown Portland amid recent police shootings in Portland and throughout the US, April 16, 2021 (KOIN)
  • A view of the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland where protesters were seen crossing following recent police shootings in Portland and throughout the U.S. on Friday, April 16, 2021. (KOIN)
  • A small fire is shown in downtown Portland during a protest that was later declared a riot by Portland Police on Friday, April 16, 2021. (KOIN)
  • Rioters set fire outside the Apple store in downtown Portland, April 16 2021 (KOIN)
  • Rioters set fire outside the Apple store in downtown Portland, April 16 2021 (KOIN)
  • Rioters set fires and blocked the MAX tracks on SW Yamhill in downtown Portland, April 16, 2021 (KOIN)
  • Rioters smashed windows, vandalized buildings and set fires in downtown Portland, April 16, 2021 (KOIN)
  • Rioters damaged Nordstrom in downtown Portland, April 16, 2021 (KOIN)
  • Rioters damaged Walk signals in downtown Portland, April 16, 2021 (KOIN)

