Photos: Rioters, arsonists, vandals in downtown Portland

Riot on April 16, 2021 was the third this week in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the third time this week, a riot was declared in Portland after marchers left Director Park and began smashing windows, burglarizing businesses and setting fires.

People gathered at Director Park about 8 p.m. then around 9 p.m. marched through the streets of downtown and quickly turned destructive. By 9:50 p.m. it was declared a riot.

Arsonists set fires around downtown Portland, including a raging fire outside the Apple store. At least two security guards were inside the Apple store when the fire was set. Nordstrom and Nike stores were also vandalized and damaged.

Another fire blocked the MAX tracks on SW Yamhill.