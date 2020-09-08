Photos: Trump car rally ends in Salem with skirmish

SALEM, OR – SEPTEMBER 7: Police arrest a far-right protester after a clash with counter protesters during a rally on September 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. A Pro-Trump caravan drove into the Oregon state capitol Monday afternoon where far-right protesters clashed with counter protesters. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Clashes break out in front of Capitol

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested late Monday following clashes between President Trump supporters and counter-protesters in Salem.

Earlier in the day, cars and trucks waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

A smaller group of participants from the rally–featuring of members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys–went on to Salem where a crowd of several dozen pro-Trump supporters had gathered. Soon after, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counter-demonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets at them.