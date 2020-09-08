Photos: Trump car rally ends in Salem with skirmish

2020 Protests

Clashes break out in front of Capitol

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SALEM, OR – SEPTEMBER 7: Police arrest a far-right protester after a clash with counter protesters during a rally on September 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. A Pro-Trump caravan drove into the Oregon state capitol Monday afternoon where far-right protesters clashed with counter protesters. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested late Monday following clashes between President Trump supporters and counter-protesters in Salem.

Earlier in the day, cars and trucks waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police gathered at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.

A smaller group of participants from the rally–featuring of members of the right-wing group the Proud Boys–went on to Salem where a crowd of several dozen pro-Trump supporters had gathered. Soon after, the right-wing crowd rushed a smaller group of Black Lives Matters counter-demonstrators, firing paint-gun pellets at them.

  • CLACKAMAS, OR – SEPTEMBER 7: Supporters of President Trump drive south during a rally on September 7, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. A Pro-Trump caravan drove into the Oregon state capitol Monday afternoon where far-right protesters clashed with counter protesters. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – SEPTEMBER 7: Police arrest a far-right protester after a clash with counter protesters during a rally on September 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. A Pro-Trump caravan drove into the Oregon state capitol Monday afternoon where far-right protesters clashed with counter protesters. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • SALEM, OR – SEPTEMBER 7: Far-right protesters walk past the state capitol with long rifles during a rally on September 7, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. A Pro-Trump caravan drove into the Oregon state capitol Monday afternoon where far-right protesters clashed with counter protesters. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • CLACKAMAS, OR – SEPTEMBER 7: Young supporters of President Trump ride in the bed of a truck during a car rally September 7, 2020 in Clackamas, Oregon. A Pro-Trump caravan drove into the Oregon state capitol Monday afternoon where far-right protesters clashed with counter protesters. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
  • The license plate of a car is seen covered in blue tape during a rally and caravan in Oregon City, Oregon on September 7, 2020. – Supporters of President Donald Trump gathered in the Willamette Valley on September 7, 2020, caravanning down highways around the Portland area in support of the president and police, and in opposition to protests in Portland. (Photo by Allison Dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

