Photos: Unrest continues in Portland

PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The 79th night of protesting in Downtown Portland resulted in another riot declaration from the Portland Police Bureau early Sunday morning.

The weekend was filled with confrontations including a small group of right-wing demonstrators scrapped a planned rally after violence broke out with counter-protesters.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of the Portland Police Association, vandalized them and set fires.