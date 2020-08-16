Photos: Unrest continues in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The 79th night of protesting in Downtown Portland resulted in another riot declaration from the Portland Police Bureau early Sunday morning.
The weekend was filled with confrontations including a small group of right-wing demonstrators scrapped a planned rally after violence broke out with counter-protesters.
Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of the Portland Police Association, vandalized them and set fires.