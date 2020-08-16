Photos: Unrest continues in Portland

2020 Protests

The often-violent demonstrations near three-month mark

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –The 79th night of protesting in Downtown Portland resulted in another riot declaration from the Portland Police Bureau early Sunday morning.

The weekend was filled with confrontations including a small group of right-wing demonstrators scrapped a planned rally after violence broke out with counter-protesters.

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Portland for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Participants have repeatedly broken into the offices of the Portland Police Association, vandalized them and set fires.

  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15: The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, face off with Black Lives Matter protesters on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15: A man holds a sign as The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, protest against Black Lives Matter protesters on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15: The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, face off with Black Lives Matter protesters on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15: A handicapped man argues with The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, protest against Black Lives Matter protesters on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : The Proud Boys, an alt-right group, faces off against Black Lives Matters protesters using mace and a paint ball gun on August 15, 2020 in downtown Portland, Oregon. Demonstrations have occurred on almost a nightly basis in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : A handicapped protester screams at police during a standoff at a Portland precinct in Portland, Oregon on August 15, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 16 : Portland police are seen in riot gear during a standoff with protesters in Portland, Oregon on August 16, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 16 : Portland police are seen in riot gear during a standoff with protesters in Portland, Oregon on August 16, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : A protester screams at police during a standoff at a Portland precinct in Portland, Oregon on August 15, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 16 : Portland police are seen in riot gear during a standoff with protesters in Portland, Oregon on August 16, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : A woman dresses up to attend the protests at a Portland precinct in Portland, Oregon on August 15, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : Protesters are seen during a standoff at a Portland police precinct in Portland, Oregon on August 15, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 15 : Protesters are seen during a standoff at a Portland police precinct in Portland, Oregon on August 15, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 16 : A protester is arrested during the standoff with police in Portland, Oregon on August 16, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )
  • PORTLAND, OR – AUGUST 16 : Portland police are seen in riot gear during a standoff with protesters in Portland, Oregon on August 16, 2020. Protests have continued for the 80th consecutive night in Portland since the killing of George Floyd. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images )

