PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Buildings and cars were sprayed with graffiti and had their windows smashed overnight in what was labeled a march for abortion rights.

Officials said about 200 people gathered in Grant Park in Portland Saturday night, then several dozen of them, most of whom were dressed completely in black, began their march around 10 p.m., immediately breaking windows and scrawling graffiti.

Banks and coffee shops had windows broken by this “destructive group,” police said, along with damaging a Portland school van by breaking windows and tagging it.

A Tesla was also seriously damaged on Northeast Hancock. A note was left on the car by someone who said they saw it happen and tried to make a police report.

Below are photos of the damage done along Sandy Boulevard:

This incident comes one night after 10 people were arrested in a so-called “Night of Rage” protest in Eugene on following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade case. The unrest in Eugene started as a gathering near a pregnancy center and ended in 10 arrests, most for disorderly conduct.

A protest against the ruling also drew large crowds of about 1,500 people in downtown Portland on Friday. However, that gathering was peaceful.

For more about the protests that took place on Friday and Saturday, see KOIN 6 News’ coverage here.