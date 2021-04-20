PNW leaders, lawmakers react to Chauvin guilty verdict

Derek Chauvin looks on as jurors confirm their guilty verdicts on all three counts (CBSN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Leaders and lawmakers from around the Pacific Northwest began to pour out reactions to the news of Derek Chauvin being found guilty on all charges pertaining to the killing of George Floyd.

The former Minneapolis police officer was convicted of murder and manslaughter Tuesday in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown issued a statement in the moments following the verdict:

“George Floyd’s life mattered,” she said. “His death, at the hands of Derek Chauvin, shook our nation to its core. My thoughts are with his family today.”

“Today’s verdict is one step towards that goal,” Brown added. “But it is only a single step toward police accountability. It is also a reminder of how much work we have left to do. We will dismantle the structures of racism and inequality in this country just as they were built, brick by brick.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee said the verdict gives hope but that there is more work to do.

“Today is a day for all to recommit themselves to a more perfect union, in their communities and in our nation,” he said. “Let this be the beginning of progress rather than the end of one trial. Today’s sense of relief for some is fleeting. They know more must be done to prevent this from happening again and again. Too many live with this uncertainty. We must end systemic racism.”

U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), Suzanne Bonamici (D-OR) and some Oregon state officials shared similar thoughts:

Today was an important step in an ongoing struggle for racial justice. #DerekChauvinTrial — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) April 20, 2021

George Floyd’s murder is a tragedy and a painful chapter in our country’s history of systemic racism. His family and his community in Minneapolis have experienced heartbreaking anguish. They deserve accountability, and I wish them peace and healing. — Suzanne Bonamici (@RepBonamici) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Justice served. — Christine Drazan (@ChristineDrazan) April 20, 2021

Let this moment of accountability be a turning point in our history, towards a future where it’s not a surprise when murderers of BIPOC people are held responsible. It’s on all of us to continue the work to dismantle structural racism. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd — Karin Power (@karin_power) April 20, 2021

On behalf of House Democrats, Majority Leader @RepBSW released the following statement regarding the guilty verdicts in the trail of Derek Chauvin. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/2sGEUUlxJc — OR House Democrats (@ORHouseDems) April 20, 2021

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt released a statement following the verdict as well:

“The significance of this verdict cannot be overstated,” he said. “This trial was vastly more than just a police officer on trial for the murder of a man. It was about humanity and sanctity of Black life. It proved excessive force is a weapon. Although this verdict delivered justice in one case, it will not, by itself, transform the criminal justice system that took the life of George Floyd. We must resist the urge to turn to other matters – this struggle is not over. The verdict will not, by itself, protect the next George Floyd. Now, we must take what we know—what we’ve learned from this trial—and find the strength to bring about transformative change in institutions across our country, and to heal and reestablish trust. This moment must serve to remind us of the tremendous gulf between where we are and where we truly must be.”

Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said the verdict inspired her to continue to the work she has done for the past 32 years in restructuring policing to respect all lives and provides safety equitably.

“What happened to George Floyd happens here in Portland,” Hardesty said. “I believe that we are all ready for change, and to really start that process our community needs the opportunity to heal locally. To do that, we must start with PPB admitting to the harm it has caused throughout history in our City, especially to BIPOC and houseless communities. We need to see accountability for their misconduct, including the many incidents of police brutality we witnessed last summer when thousands of Portlanders took to the streets to declare Black Lives Matter. We need a commitment, through policy change, that these incidents won’t continue to happen.

Commissioner Carmen Rubio said, “Today’s verdict was one that the community expected and called for, but George Floyd’s life is still lost.” She added “We all must begin to have these conversations with our friends, families and communities, even when it is hard. We are either productive, or counterproductive: there is no neutrality. We cannot work to dismantle structural barriers to racial justice and racial equity if we are unable to work through discomfort, face the truths of our history and present-day actions, and make changes to recognize these truths and value our communities.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said, “Derek Chauvin was rightfully declared guilty for the murder of George Floyd,” and that the verdict was “an encouraging waypoint on the long road to justice and equity.”

Chauvin, was charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, all of which require the jury to conclude that his actions were a “substantial causal factor” in Floyd’s death and that his use of force was unreasonable.