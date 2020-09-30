Police arrest 1 as group gathers outside Kelly Penumbra Building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police arrested one person and discovered various items as a group of protesters gathered outside the Kelly Penumbra Building in Southeast Portland once again.

The crowd congregated outside the building for several hours on Tuesday night. During the protest, police warned the group to not enter the property, or else they would be subject to citation or arrest. Police made one arrest and detained two juveniles when some people then attempted to enter the property.

As the group blocked traffic, police towed two vehicles associated with the group, along with citing one of the owners. Inside both vehicles, police say there were various items “consistent with what crowd members have used during previous unlawful assemblies and riots,” such as shields, helmets, gas masks, CO2 cans, and paintball guns.

On top of one vehicle were several soup cans — which reportedly had custom labels made to taunt officers. The Portland Police Bureau said it appears they had been made specifically for the purpose of being thrown at officers.

“Bacon” soup cans, which police say they found in a vehicle associated with a protest in SE Portland on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (PPB)

Police asked one vehicle to move out of the street, as it was creating a traffic hazard in the eastbound lanes of Burnside Street. When the owner refused, he was cited and the car was towed. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the other vehicle and learned it was uninsured. That car was then towed for its lack of insurance.

The rest of the crowd cleared by 1 a.m. No crowd control munitions were used by officers, according to PPB.

Two juveniles were detained and released, while one adult, Preston Cervantes, was arrested. The 20-year-old was charged for interfering with a peace officer, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree trespass and third-degree escape.

In an unexpected turn of events just hours before the gathering, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he’s withdrawing consent for the deputization of some of the city’s police officers.

Wheeler, who is also the Portland police commissioner, spoke Tuesday during a community meeting about the Portland Police Bureau budget. The public had a chance to voice their concerns and ask questions.

The PPB’s discretionary budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is $211.4 million after City Council voted in July to cut the bureau’s budget by $15 million.

A total of 56 Portland officers and 22 Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies were deputized by the U.S. Marshal’s Service ahead of a right-wing demonstration and counter-protests over the weekend.

The status means that a Portland police officer can arrest someone for a federal crime and turn the case over to a federal prosecutor instead of a state or county prosecutor.

The designation is valid through the end of 2020.