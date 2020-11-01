Riot declared, rescinded after windows smashed in Lloyd District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters returned to Northeast Portland Saturday night to march in a demonstration that was declared as a riot by police before 8 p.m. after several businesses were vandalized. Police later rescinded that declaration less than an hour later after the crowd was dispersed.
Police said people were marching along NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd when some individuals began breaking the windows of businesses. Within minutes of announcing this on Twitter, Portland police declared a riot and told people to immediately leave the area.
Police went on to say that some people had thrown projectiles at officers and “pepper sprayed community members.”
Less than an hour after the initial statement, police rescinded the riot declaration at 8:27 p.m., saying that “The rioters in the Lloyd District have been dispersed by officers.” Law enforcement will still monitor the area “for any further illegal activity.”
