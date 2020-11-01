Riot declared, rescinded after windows smashed in Lloyd District

Broken windows of a shop on NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd after a march came through the area and police declared a riot. October 31, 2020 (KOIN)

Police say people broke the windows out of businesses on NE MLK Blvd

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters returned to Northeast Portland Saturday night to march in a demonstration that was declared as a riot by police before 8 p.m. after several businesses were vandalized. Police later rescinded that declaration less than an hour later after the crowd was dispersed.

Police said people were marching along NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd when some individuals began breaking the windows of businesses. Within minutes of announcing this on Twitter, Portland police declared a riot and told people to immediately leave the area.

Police went on to say that some people had thrown projectiles at officers and “pepper sprayed community members.”

To those marching on NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd: This has been declared a riot. Members of this group have been observed damaging multiple businesses. All persons must immediately leave the area. (continued) — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) November 1, 2020

Less than an hour after the initial statement, police rescinded the riot declaration at 8:27 p.m., saying that “The rioters in the Lloyd District have been dispersed by officers.” Law enforcement will still monitor the area “for any further illegal activity.”

This is a developing story.