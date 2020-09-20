Police: ‘No violence’ by protesters; 3 businesses vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — No arrests came out of a demonstration involving roughly 200 people in Downtown Portland Saturday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The display from protesters marked a stark contrast from Friday night’s protests that resulted in eleven arrests near the ICE facility in South Portland.

A march began in the South Park Blocks near Southwest Jefferson Street and Southwest Park Avenue around 9 p.m. PPB said the group marched around the area for several hours and stopped at various locations to demonstrate.

In come cases, members from the group damaged private property and sprayed graffiti. Windows were smashed at a bank in the 400 block of Southwest Harrison Street, a restaurant in the 1900 block of Southwest Broadway, and a coffee shop in the 1000 block of Southwest 6th Avenue.

PPB engaged the group around 1:30 a.m. Sunday to get everyone off Southwest 2nd Avenue in front of the Justice Center in order to allow officers ending their shifts to drive into the Central Precinct. Officers reported no violence from the crowd and thus no force or munitions were used.

After the shift change, officers disenaged, according to PPB.

The incidents of vandalism are under investigation.