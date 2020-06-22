Suspected car arsonist from May 29 riot sought

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire & Rescue released photos Monday of a suspected arson they said was behind a car fire from the May 29 protest in Downtown Portland.
The man seen in these photos is accused of setting fire to a car in the area of SW 3rd Avenue and SW Taylor Street. Prior to the fire, the car was vandalized by “unknown persons,” according to PPB.
Arson investigators described the suspect as having long brown hair, all black clothing, a cloth face mask and blue gloves.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous. Submit a tip online or call 503-823-4357.
