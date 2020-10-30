Police warn protesters outside Penumbra Kelly Building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building on Thursday night, prompting warnings from police to respect property boundaries.

Portland police tweeted shortly before 9 p.m., asking the group on East Burnside to “not enter or remain upon the property, its landscaping, or walkways. Failure to adhere to this order may subject you to arrest.”

Information posted on social media by the group “PDX Black Lives Matter Events” encouraged protesters to meet earlier in the evening at Laurelhurst Park. The online flier read “We Are Black Bloc, let’s get roudy, let’s be loud the movement is not over, defund PPB, bring a shield!”

Protests promoting similar objectives have often led to clashes between participants and law enforcement. Four people were arrested earlier in October after a crowd marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly Building.

Thursday night’s demonstration comes a day after dozens of people clashed with federal officers outside the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement building in South Portland. Based on videos posted online, federal agents deployed tear gas and appeared to arrest several people throughout the night.