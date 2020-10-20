Police warn protesters who marched to PPA building

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A Portland police officer in tactical gear stands near the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard Street after an unlawful assembly was declared, Sept. 24, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police said roughly 100 people marched to the Portland Police Association Monday night with “support vehicles following.”

Officers in the area on N. Lombard Street started to warn the crowd over loudspeaker, stating, “This is the Portland Police Bureau. The streets in the area around the PPA are open to vehicular traffic. Please remain on the sidewalk and be courteous to your neighbors. Do not vandalize buildings.”

The police union headquarters building has been the frequent site of past protests.

This is a developing story.

