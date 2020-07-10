Portland: 3rd class-action suit over police use of force

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Another class-action lawsuit has been filed against the city of Portland, marking the third such lawsuit filed related to the use of force and munitions at protests that began after the police killing of George Floyd.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the class-action complaint named three plaintiffs, Robert Evans, Bea Lake and Sadie Oliver-Grey, and contains allegations including assault, battery, negligence, false arrest and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The suit asks the court to find the plaintiffs within their rights and to order police to stop brutalizing and unlawfully arresting protesters.