Portland arson suspect sought, reward offered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Surveillance photos of a suspected arsonist were released by police and fire officials as the investigation continues into a fire set in the early hours of June 26.
Around 2:14 a.m. that morning, a fire was started at NE Martin Luther King Boulevard and Killingsworth, outside the PPB North Precinct, by people “associated with protest activity” outside that building, PPB and Portland Fire & Rescue said.
Investigators found pictures of one of the suspects and wants the public’s help to identify this person.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers a reward of up to $2500 for information that leads tot the arrest in an unsolved felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Oregon at 503.823.4357, or online Crime Stoppers of Oregon. You can remain anonymous.
