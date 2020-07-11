Youths, educators lead Portland Black Lives Matter protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Black Lives Matter protests continue in Portland Friday evening after more than six straight weeks of demonstrations. The below list of protests is from the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is an event touted as The Last Generation Protest. Organizers say the event is led by Black students and NOPO educators and centered around being the last generation to bear the weight of systemic racial oppression.

“Through our protest and other civic actions such as voting, continually educating ourselves and those around us and holding our elected representatives accountable, we plan to effectively put an end to police brutality and racial terrorism in this country,” the event description reads.

The event began at the front lawn of Roosevelt High School at 6 p.m. and was followed by a march through St. Johns.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. is a Car Caravan Protest which meets at the Portland Community College Cascade campus behind Student Services Building at 6 p.m., near North Killingsworth St. and Albina and departs around 6:30 p.m. Further instructions and routes can be found on the event’s Facebook page.