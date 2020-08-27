Night 90: March planned near Portland ICE building

Police used smoke canisters to disperse protesters during the 83rd night of protests, Aug. 19, 2020. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators plan to gather in South Portland Wednesday evening, for a 90th consecutive night of protests against police, systemic racism, and other causes.

Posts online call for participants to meet at 8 p.m. at Elizabeth Caruthers Park, then march at 9 p.m. The destination has not been formally announced, but last week a group met at the same park, marched to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, vandalized it, and set a bonfire in the street.

The nightly unrest in Portland has shown no signs of slowing down, despite nearing the three-month mark. A riot was declared outside City Hall Tuesday after members of the crowd broke windows and set fires. Police said they arrested 23 adults and detained two juveniles.

Portland isn’t the only city gearing up for another tumultuous night. Planned protests in Gresham prompted the city council to hold an emergency meeting Wednesday afternoon, during which officials considered taking down the Black Lives Matter flag flying at City Hall in an attempt to avoid “violence and destruction.”

The original event was a planned “flag wave” organized by people from outside the community, including an alleged spearheading by right-wing protesters, and have included messages on social media about “tearing down the Black Lives Matter flag,” The Gresham Outlook reported. A group of counter-protesters had planned to rally around the flag to protect it from being forcibly removed.