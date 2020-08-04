Live blog: Night 67 of protests in Portland

Artwork covers the spot where the Elk statue used to stand between Lownsdale and Chapman squares. August 2, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters gathered for a 67th consecutive night Monday evening, after four nights without police intervention in downtown Portland.

Earlier Monday evening, residents of the Rose Villa Senior Living Community near Milwaukie led a demonstration in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s something they have done every week since the beginning of July. About 50 residents stood on the sidewalk and waved signs, and drivers honked as they rode by.

In Portland, clergy and religious leaders with the Portland Interfaith Clergy Resistance gathered at Salmon Street Springs. Many of them have attended protests outside the Justice Center and the federal courthouse.

Meanwhile, across the street Black artists and artists of color created a mural on the board that covered the Portland World Trade Center.

Demonstrations have dwindled in size and spectacle since Oregon State Police took primary control of guarding the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse.

Only a couple hundred people took to the parks and streets near the courthouse and Justice Center Sunday night. They formed several smaller subgroups, some chanting and others listening to speeches. Most people left the area by midnight. Vehicular traffic was unable to get through the area for several hours, according to Portland Police, but officers did not interact with the demonstrators.

The shift in tone has been warmly received by some protesters.

“I love it. Everybody is really happy,” Linneas Boland-Godbey said. “I feel safer down here now—still on my toes, but there hasn’t been any, I haven’t seen any destruction. All I see is people rallying around the Justice Center.”

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this story throughout the evening.