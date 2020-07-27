Portland demonstrations to continue on hottest day of the year

Protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd have been going strong for two months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to once again descend on downtown Portland Sunday night to protest police and systemic racism. This time, they’ll be met by the hottest temperatures of the year so far, which were forecast to hit the triple digits Sunday and Monday in the Willamette Valley.

Recent demonstrations have ballooned in size, with upwards of 3,000 people taking to the streets Saturday night. The atmosphere is often festive early on in the evening, with food, art, and drummers.

“We have such a rich culture here of art and expression,” said Michelle DePass, a Portland Public Schools school board member. “That we have like a marching band, it’s amazing.”

But after dark the scene changes. Clouds of tear gas have spread over downtown Portland every night for almost two weeks. This weekend has already seen numerous conflicts between law enforcement and demonstrators.

Portland Police say they made several arrests early Sunday morning after the bureau had declared a riot. Six people were arrested on charges including interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct, assault, and resisting arrest. Toward the end of the 57th night of activity, early Saturday morning, police arrested a man accused of stabbing another man near Salmon and 4th. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Protesters like DePass say they want the focus to remain on the message of the protest.

“The reason we are out here is because Black lives matter and the feds need to get out of town,” DePass said. “No one wants them here. Obviously tens of thousands of Portlanders want them gone.”