Protesters return to downtown after night of tear gas, arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to take to the streets of downtown Portland Monday evening for a 60th straight night of protests against police and systemic racism.

A couple hundred people were already in the parks across from the federal courthouse and Justice Center as of 8 p.m. Monday night.

A couple hundred people between Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square right now in downtown Portland. pic.twitter.com/jt7AkTmBpX — Carla Judah, MS (@PDXCarla) July 28, 2020

Crowds have become much larger during the past week, drawing thousands of people to the area surrounding the Justice Center and the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse. Sunday night’s turnout was smaller than previous evenings, but still drew a considerable number of people on day that saw triple digit temperatures.

Federal officers clashed with demonstrators several times. They declared an unlawful assembly around 12:30 a.m. and detained at least two people that KOIN 6 News witnessed.

Late Monday afternoon, the US Attorney of Oregon’s office announced seven people had been arrested in connection with the previous night’s activities. All face charges of assaulting federal officers, according to authorities. Between July 23 and 27, federal officers have made 22 arrests.