Night 93: Protesters plan to return to Justice Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Droves of demonstrators are expected to return to the Justice Center Saturday night, marking the 93rd consecutive night of political unrest in the city. Saturday also marks three months since the first riot broke out in downtown Portland following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Posts online originally called on people to meet at Laurelhurst Park in southeast Portland. Saturday evening, though, a location change was announced, ordering participants to show up at the Justice Center at 8 p.m.

The nightly demonstrations come just hours after a pro-Trump rally and car caravan that began Saturday afternoon at Clackamas Town Center and made its way to downtown Portland. Counterprotesters clashed with the group numerous times.

Around 8:20 p.m. Portland Police said there had been “instances of violence between demonstrators and counterdemonstrators” and that they had made arrests.

Police arrested 18 adults and one juvenile following Friday night’s march to the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard Street.

The Portland Police Bureau said some members of the crowd wheeled dumpsters into the road in front of the office and set at least one on fire around midnight. Then, several crowd members put a mattress against the door of the building and set it on fire too, according to police.

Most of the people arrested face charges like riot, interfering with a peace officer, and disorderly conduct, which the Multnomah County district attorney has said his office won’t prosecute. One person, 32-year-old Dustin Gross, was also arrested on a charge of attempting to assault a public safety officer.