Night 61: If feds go, will protesters go, too?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators are expected to take to the streets for a 61st straight night of protests against police, systemic racism, and other causes Tuesday evening. This comes amid reports that federal officers could soon leave the city if local authorities step up enforcement, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Federal officers and members of the crowds have faced off nightly in downtown Portland. Many days, a fence has stood in front of the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse in an effort to keep protesters at bay. In response, many in the crowd have tried to tear down the fence. People have set fires, and thrown fireworks, Molotov cocktails, trash and other items at the building and agents. Federal officers have deployed tear gas and other crowd control munitions every night for about two weeks

Crowd sizes had decreased significantly in early July, but exploded as clashes with federal officers intensified. Some nights, the area in front of the federal courthouse and Justice Center has seen thousands of protesters.

This is what it looks like in front of the federal courthouse right now. Usually there is less garbage at the start of the evening. It looks like they also added some extra supports on the inside of the fence. pic.twitter.com/5zkq82Qn23 — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) July 29, 2020

Federal officers arrested two people following Monday night’s demonstrations, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. One was cited for creating a disturbance and the other was released without any charges, authorities said.

Portland Police also arrested a juvenile overnight near Southwest 4th Avenue and Yamhill after getting reports that people were walking down the street throwing objects at passing cars. Portland Police said they did not assist in dispersing crowds or deploy any CS gas.