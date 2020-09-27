Protests continue into evening in downtown Portland

Opposing groups largely kept separate during daytime rallies at various locations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 100 people mostly clad in black were gathered near the Justice Center in downtown Portland Saturday at around 8 p.m. following a right-wing rally and multiple left-wing and Black Lives Matter counter-rallies held across the city earlier in the day. Within two hours, the crowd size more than doubled.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office warned demonstrators in the area to stay out of the street and on the sidewalk Saturday night via Twitter or they may be subject to “arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents including, but not limited to, impact weapons and/or Tear Gas.” Authorities also said people had set fires.

Minutes after this protester was taken into custody outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, he tried to run away but only got about a block before he was captured, September 26, 2020 (KOIN)

Around 9:15 p.m. law enforcement officers arrived at the scene and started clearing demonstrators out of the street. Over the loudspeaker, an officer said projectiles had been thrown and failure to stop could result in the use of tear gas or impact weapons.

Demonstrators continued to chant phrases like, “No Justice, No Peace.”

Several people were detained. In one instance, a person in a police van made a break for it and took off running down the street with their hands still zip-tied until officers caught up with them.

A firework was set off and the warnings from law enforcement continued.

Follow reporter Jennifer Dowling for updates throughout the night.

On Twitter, MCSO said members of their Rapid Response Team had been deputized by the US Marshals Service Saturday afternoon. The sheriff’s office and the Oregon State Police were appointed as the lead agencies in charge of protests for the weekend by Governor Kate Brown.

Demonstrations earlier in the day

Dozens began to show up two hours before a planned Proud Boys rally that began at noon at Delta Park, some packed into the beds of pickup trucks. Many were wearing some sort of militarized body armor, including helmets and protective vests.

Two other simultaneous rallies at Peninsula Park and at Vanport brought large crowds to hear speakers and act in solidarity for their stance against what they see as growing fascism in this country.

There were no large interactions between the groups, which were relatively close to each other but separated by a large police presence.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said 4 arrests were made at the protests.