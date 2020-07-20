Portland Fire: Feds ‘were not, will not ever’ use stations for operations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Fire and Rescue wanted to make it clear to the public that their fire stations are not being used to host the tactical operations of federal agents, according to a statement released Sunday.

PF&R said their statement was in response to a rumor circulating that federal law enforcement officers had been used fire stations as staging areas for their operations related to the nightly protests against police brutality in the city.

“PF&R would like to make it very clear that these federal agents were not, and will not ever, be allowed to use fire stations for their tactical operations.”

To further dispel any confusion, PF&R said Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who is also the Fire Commissioner, has directed that none of their fire stations will be “use by law enforcement of any kind, to include Portland Police, for any tactical operations until further notice.”

In the past, officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team have used fire stations for staging and deployment. However, when addressing this, PF&R said, “This will no longer be allowed.”

In response to this new direction, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell sent out a message of support and solidarity.

“The Portland Police will continue to proudly serve with the brave men and women of Portland Fire & Rescue. We work together every day, placing our lives in each other’s hands to serve the community and will continue to do so,” said Lovell in a statement.