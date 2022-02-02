Portland ICE protester takes misdemeanor plea deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman has entered a plea agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office after protesting outside of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in 2020.

Tracy Lynn Molina, of Logsden, Oregon, was on Immigration and Customs Enforcement property on October 20, 2020 and again on December 6, 2020. On both days, Molina was arrested after defying police orders to leave the property, according to court documents.

Molina agreed to plead guilty to two counts of failing to comply with a lawful order.

According to court documents, these counts are a “C misdemeanor and punishable by up to 30 days in prison, a fine of more than $5,000 and $5 mandatory assessment (per count).”

Under the agreement, the United State’s Attorney’s Office agreed they will not “bring additional charges against the defendant in the District of Oregon arising out of this investigation.”

Both parties also agreed on recommending Molina “be sentenced to ‘time served,’ fined $367, and ordered to pay $10 in mandatory assessments,” according to court documents.

Additionally, Molina agreed to not be on ICE property “except for official and authorized purposes during normal business hours,” according to the plea agreement.

Molina has been previously arrested after after joining what police called a “mass gathering” that blocked East Burnside Street after a crowd of about 75 people marched from Laurelhurst Park to the Penumbra Kelly building.

Officers warned the group to not enter the property, saying those who trespass could face arrest, citation, or the use of crowd control agents such as pepper spray.

During that incident, Molina was arrested on multiple charges including resisting arrest, second degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a Peace Officer, however the charges were dropped.