Portland authorities to update Inauguration protest readiness

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Law enforcement agencies throughout Oregon and across the United States are on alert for potential protests and unrest as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn in as President and Vice President.

A coordinated response between law enforcement is largely focused on the State Capitol in Salem and in Portland, the scene of so many protests during the Trump Administration.

Tuesday afternoon, officials with all the coordinating agencies — FBI, OSP, Multnoman County Sheriff’s Office, PPB, local Federal Protective Services and the Multnomah County DA — will hold a media briefing on their plans for keeping the day and night safe.

The briefing is expected to begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be live streamed on KOIN.com

Slated to be at the press conference are OSP Superintendent Terri Davie, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese, PPB Chief Chuck Chuck Lovell, FBI SAC Kieran Ramsey, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt, and local Federal Protective Services Director Gabriel Russell. Others may join.

Monday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they “have not identified any risk of violence related to Inauguration Day” and that they are also working in coordination with other area law enforcement agencies.

Last week Lovell released a statement acknowledging a “heightened concern” as the inauguration approaches. But he said there were “no known specific threats” at that time.

