Wheeler holding online Town Hall on vandalism

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — “The community is sick and tired of people engaging in criminal destruction and violence and doing it under the guise of some noble cause,” Mayor Ted Wheeler said during a news conference on Monday.

Thursday, Wheeler is holding an online Town Hall to discuss ways to prevent the vandalism that has been so pervasive over the past 10 months. The Zoom event, hosted by Venture Portland, began at 5 p.m.

“Portland residents are invited,” the release said.

The Zoom Meeting ID is 832 7359 8836, and the passcode is 272613.

This Town Hall comes less than a week after Portland police surrounded and briefly detained about 100 people during some vandalism in Northwest Portland. A total of 13 people were arrested that night.

PPB said it warned the crowd that failure to comply with lawful orders could result in arrest and exposure to tear gas, and it invited news reporters, legal observers and anyone with medical conditions to leave the enclosed area.

Those who left were identified and photographed as part of an investigation, police said. Others locked arms and refused; officers escorted them away and arrested them, including a suspect in the earlier window vandalism, officers said.

Some of the protesters also confronted the police, throwing rocks and full cans of beer, according to PPB. Officers reported using pepper spray.