Wheeler, PPB Chief Lovell to address protests, homicides

Shootings up 380% in year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a weekend filled with homicides and ongoing protests in Portland, Mayor Ted Wheeler and PPB Chief Chuck Lovell will hold a press conference Monday afternoon.

Statistics show there has been a 380% increase in shootings over the past year and this weekend saw a number of homicides. Wheeler and Lovell will talk about this and the weekend protests that saw federal officers wound protester Donovan LaBella.

Witnesses said Donavan Labella was hit in the head with some sort of munition from federal officers that left him bleeding on the ground across the street from the courthouse around 10 p.m. Saturday.

Oregon’s elected leaders — Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Ron Wyden, Mayor Wheeler and others — all denounced the actions of the federal officers and laid the blame on President Trump’s decision to deploy these officers to Portland.

In a Sunday statement, Wheeler said he spoke with US Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams and said the US Marshals service will conduct a thorough investigation.

The homicides

Beyond the protests, it was a violent few days in Portland.

And though no one died in these incidents, bullets were fired: