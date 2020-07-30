Wheeler press conference to focus on ‘ongoing tensions’

A bloodied demonstrator is arrested by federal police during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse Monday, July 27, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday to “discuss the ongoing tensions in Portland.”

This press conference follows the announcement that federal officers will be leaving Portland beginning Thursday. On Wednesday, Gov. Kate Brown said “all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland” after discussions with Homeland Security.

Oregon State Police Superintendent Travis Hampton said OSP is honored to aid the city of Portland and will help patrol the federal courthouse.

Authorities cleared out protesters from Chapman and Lownsdale Square parks just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday following the 62nd consecutive night of demonstrations.

Earlier in the week, Wheeler and Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty requested “an immediate meeting” with Homeland Security leader in Portland and Acting DHS Chief Chad Wolf to “discuss a cease-fire and removal” of the federal officers from Portland.

Since the arrival of federal officers in Portland in early July, tensions have escalated, protests have grown, tempers have gotten shorter and a public feud has erupted between Oregon’s elected leaders and officials with the Trump Administration.

Wednesday was the 62nd consecutive night of protests in Portland which began after the killing of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. While the movement for racial justice remains, the protests in Portland have morphed into an ideological dispute about federal versus local control of policing.