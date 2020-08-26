Wheeler to hold press conference after riot at City Hall

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A day after rioters trashed Portland City Hall and spray-painted threats inside and out, Mayor Ted Wheeler will hold a press conference to discuss “recovery and resilience,” his office announced.

The 5 p.m. virtual press conference will be streamed live on KOIN.com.

Wheeler’s press conference will take place about 2 hours after the FBI met with the media to talk about the ongoing unrest in Portland.

And it comes one day after PPB Chief Chuck Lovell held an in-person press conference and explained the bureau’s methods in managing crowds come down to a “risk versus reward question: the interjection of police into that crowd, too, has its own dynamic that we’re really mindful of.”

Tuesday night a riot was declared outside City Hall in downtown Portland after windows were broken and fires were set on Tuesday during the 89th consecutive night of protests against police, systemic racism and other causes. Twenty-three adults were arrested while two juveniles were detained.

Rioters caused considerable damage to Portland City Hall on Night 89 of protests, August 26, 2020 (PPB)

The group’s original target was expected to be a juvenile detention center in Northeast Portland but demonstrators made a last-minute location change. Posts online originally called on people to gather at 8 p.m. at Montavilla Park and included the words, “Keep children out of jail.” Another post suggested the march destination would be the Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center, more than a mile away on NE 68th Place.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced via Twitter that “the property, including parking lots, is closed to the public. Anyone who enters the property may be subject to arrest.”

