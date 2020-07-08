‘Night of Rage’ among events scheduled for day 40 of protests

The Justice Center in downtown Portland, as seen July 6, 2020 after crews painted over graffiti (Hannah Ray Lambert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Numerous demonstrations are planned around Portland for the 40th day of protests, including a “Peaceful Sit-in” and “Night of Rage” planned at the same location.

One group is trying to organize a “Peaceful Sit-in” beginning at 9 p.m. at the Justice Center. According to a list of events posted online a “Night of Rage for Summer Taylor” is slated for 10 p.m. outside the same building.

Summer Taylor, 24, died after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd of protesters. The car also hit Diaz Love, 32, from Portland. Love remains in the hospital.

Monday’s downtown demonstrations were calmer than previous nights. Protesters set off fireworks and blocked streets, but as of midnight police had not intervened. The most tense moment was when the driver of a pickup approached a makeshift barricade and a protester slashed his tire. The driver briefly got out of the pickup and yelled at protesters before getting back in and backing up alongside the Hatfield Federal Courthouse. Other protesters and bystanders sprang into action to help him change the tire.

“We’re all trying to help him out because we’re all just regular people,” Jonathan Lalej said. Lalej estimates he has attended about 95% of the recent protests, primarily to support people of color.

Although he views the pickup driver as being “against us,” he said helping the man was the right thing to do.

“If we didn’t, we would seem like savages,” he said.