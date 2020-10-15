Portland, Oakland sue Homeland Security for federal overreach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The dispute between the city of Portland and the federal government over the use of federal agents during the summer protests and the continued deputization of Portland police officers is now in court after a federal lawsuit was filed over the alleged federal overreach into the city’s response.

Portland was joined in the 48-page lawsuit by the city of Oakland, California, claiming the Trump administration’s directive to the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice was unconstitutional. The named defendants include Attorney General Bill Barr and Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf.

Both Portland and Oakland claim the federal government cannot force states to enforce federal law under what is called the anti-commandeering rule.

The suit, filed late Wednesday in California, also addresses the deputization of 56 Portland police officers by federal authorities. Those officers were deputized to address a Proud Boys rally and expected counter-protests, but Mayor Ted Wheeler said he believed the officers were only deputized for the length of time the Joint Incident Command was in place. Brown rescinded that the day after the rallies ended with few skirmishes. The mayor asked the US Marshals to remove the deputization of the PPB officers.

But US Attorney for Oregon Billy Williams and the US Marshals office refused to rescind the deputization, leaving those PPB officers and 22 Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies empowered through the end of the year.

That scenario has not played out in Oakland, but city officials are worried that could also happen there. They joined the lawsuit to stop that scenario before it happens.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.