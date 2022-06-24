PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrations are expected in Portland on Friday evening following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade, the landmark case that protected the right to have an abortion under the U.S. Constitution.

Portland Police Bureau officials are expecting a few demonstrations in downtown Portland starting around 5 p.m. at Lownsdale Square Park, Salmon Street Springs in Tom McCall Waterfront Park and Pioneer Courthouse Square, PPB Chief Chuck Lovell said in a statement sent to the Downtown Portland Clean & Safe organization and Portland Business Alliance.

Authorities say Portland police “will monitor these events” and that anyone who is engaging “in violent activity or property destruction will be investigated and are subject to arrest and prosecution,” adding that if it doesn’t happen at that moment, it could happen as their investigations continue.

Portland police officials also said they would be “adding resources,” but did not specify any tactics.

“I respect the right to gather and demonstrate, and I urge everyone who does to do so peacefully,” said Police Chief Chuck Lovell. “I urge you to reject any attempt to undermine your message by those who utilize the tactics of criminal destruction.”

The statement also included tips for local businesses on protecting their property, and included contacts for the central precinct, ODOT property, City of Portland’s graffiti program and Downtown Portland Clean & Safe’s non-emergency line.

Although abortion rights are not expected to change in Oregon following the overturn of the nearly 50-year-old case, Friday morning’s 6-3 decision has led to an outpouring of reaction from lawmakers in the state and the gubernatorial candidates running in November’s general election.

Stay with KOIN 6 News as this story develops.