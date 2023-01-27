Protesters gathered at Burnside Skate Park over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols, January 27, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters gathered in separate Portland locations hours after the City of Memphis released a video of 5 police officers beating Tyre Nichols to death.

Organizers of the “Justice for Tyre Nichols” protest urged people to show up at the Oregon Convention Center and the Burnside Skate Park around 7 p.m. Around 50 people were at the skate park at that time and about 30 at the convention center.

Around 7:30 p.m., both groups began to march through the streets and merged under the Burnside Bridge.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

Protesters gathered at Burnside Skate Park over the death in Memphis of Tyre Nichols, January 27, 2023 (KOIN)

As the same time the video was released, Portland city and civic leaders were aware of the possible protests but urged people to remain peaceful.

Nightly protests and riots roiled Portland almost every night in the months after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May 2020. But Portland has been relatively calm for the past seven months.

The video of both body cam and street surveillance footage was released around 4 p.m. PST by the City of Memphis. It is graphic and disturbing. “In my 36 years in law enforcement, I don’t think I have witnessed the disregard for a human being displayed in this video,” Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis said.

On Friday, Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said the bureau is aware of “a possible demonstration” beginning at the Convention Center around 7 p.m., but they are not sure if a march is anticipated.

Standing with Mayor Ted Wheeler later in the afternoon, Lovell said, “We know this atrocious act will breed further distrust and anger toward law enforcement. We understand these feelings, but we are asking our community to honor the wishes of Mr. Nichols’ family who have asked people to protest peacefully.”

He added he commends Memphis Police Chief Davis for “her swift and decisive action” in firing the five officers, who are now charged with murder.