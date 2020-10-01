Protest in Patrick Kimmons’ name set for downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests calling for racial justice and against police brutality continue in Portland, this time taking place downtown Wednesday evening for a “2nd year memorial and celebration of life” in the name of Patick Kimmons, who was shot to death by police in 2018.

According to a flyer shared on the Twitter page Safe PDX, a self-described abolitionist collective, the event will kick off at 6 p.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square. There are a number of speakers set to take the microphone, as well as musical artists. The group is scheduled to move at 7 p.m. sharp.

Kimmons, 27, was shot and killed by Portland police on Sept. 30, 2018 near Southwest 4th and Harvey Milk Street. The investigation into his death revealed that moments before officers fired at him, Kimmons shot 2 people during a fight. According to police, Sgt. Garry Britt and Officer Jeffery Livingston both shot Kimmons. They said he was armed and refused to listen to commands.

A grand jury ruled that the officers’ actions were justified. However, Kimmons’ mother is still fighting for officers to change their use-of-force protocol.

Police arrest 1 as group gathers outside Kelly Penumbra Building

Tuesday night saw a crowd congregate outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in Southeast Portland. One arrest was made overnight and through the course of the evening police said they confiscated items from two vehicles such as shields, helmets, gas masks, CO2 cans and paintball guns.

Mayor Ted Wheeler announced he wants to withdraw consent for the deputization of some of the city’s police officers. But the US Marshals Office declined to cancel the cross-deputization of those officers.

A total of 56 Portland officers and 22 Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office deputies were deputized by the U.S. Marshal’s Service ahead of a right-wing demonstration and counter-protests over the weekend.

The designation entails a Portland police officer can arrest someone for a federal crime and hand to a federal prosecutor instead of a state or county prosecutor. The status is valid through the end of 2020.