Barricades in place amid Portland eviction protest; 7 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE/KOIN) — Demonstrators have put up barricades after seven people were arrested following the return of police and protesters to the “Red House” on Mississippi Avenue in North Portland.

The historic home of the Kinney family has become another long-running flashpoint in the battle between demonstrators and officers, with authorities saying they are merely following judicial orders and rallygoers saying they must block gentrification in action.

Road blocked off where MCSO and PPB say they were serving an eviction. Per our crews here earlier there were protests here earlier. pic.twitter.com/Vdc6wrv3S9 — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) December 8, 2020

Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the 1890s-era home in the 4400 block of Mississippi Ave. around 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in order to “re-secure” the property where an eviction notice was first served in February of this year.

Local organizers, who have hosted demonstrations at the home in past months and called for a round-the-clock occupation of the site, sent out word for protesters to gather nearby. Portland Police Bureau officers blocked nearby streets and sidewalks in order to secure the perimeter, and allow the new property owners to re-board-up entries and install chain-link fencing.

As the sun went up the confrontation boiled over, with several protesters being wrestled to the ground, according to social media videos. Police announced seven arrests on charges of second-degress trespassing and, in one case, resisting arrest. Social media accounts say mace was used by officers during the fray.

Protesters remained in a muddy alley near the home and began a stand-off with Rapid Response Team officers. After police backed off, the crowd of 50 tore down the chain-link fencing that had blocked access to the property, according to freelance journalists at the scene.

Officials say the home has remained illegally occupied after MCSO deputies served another eviction court order on Sept. 9. William Kinney Jr. and his family have described the Sept. 9 event as a police raid occuring “at gunpoint.”

“The Kinneys are one of the last Black families remaining on Mississippi and their fight for their home is also a real-time fight against gentrification,” according to their website, Red House on Mississippi.

Police say there have been 81 calls for service regarding the home in September and November of this year, with the reports involving fights, disturbances, shots fired, burglary, thefts, vandalism, noise violations, trespassing, threats made by armed individuals, and access to traffic, sidewalks and other homes blocked by campers.

Police say they have provided housing and food assistance to the family. PPB says at least one gun was recovered during the Sept. 8 incident.

“We understand evictions are challenging proceedings even in the best of circumstances,” Sheriff Mike Reese said. “I believe everyone should have access to appropriate housing.”

Eviction proceedings began in November 2018 after the home was forclosed upon, per court records. Kinney and his wife, Julie Metcalf Kinney, who identifies as an Indigenous Native of the Upper Skagit Tribe of Washington, sued in District of Oregon federal court, but the legal proceedings ended with the home being awarded to developer Roman Ozeruga of Urban House Development by February 2020.

The next month, Oregon declared a statewide eviction moratorium due to the economic contraction caused by the COVID-19 public health crisis, but officials say the temporary ban on evictions doesn’t apply in this case.

On their website, the Kinneys say they only owed $97,000 on the home after a refinanced second-mortgage in 2004 paid of their first loan — but the debt was sold from bank to bank and the home was sold at auction while they faced family trauma, including a loss of employment and entanglement with the law enforcement system.

Metcalf Kinney lost her job as executive director of the Low Income Housing for Native Americans of Portland, Oregon after the nonprofit dissolved, and one of the couple’s three children was taken to prison at age 17.

The Kinney family has lived in the home for four generations, but development now appears likely. Their two-story craftsman is shadowed by a looming modern apartment building, and the empty lot next door is worth more than $10 million.

“We don’t need another empty, high-rise, high-rent luxury condominium,” the family says. “In order to stand a chance against the big banks and developers who’ve systematically displaced Black families across North and Northeast Portland, we need leverage.”

The family is seeking to raise $250,000 on GoFundMe, but has only garnered $41,000 so far.