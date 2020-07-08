Watch: PPB reveals ‘dynamics of protests, police response’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After 6 weeks of ongoing protests originally spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the nightly demonstrations at and around the Justice Center in downtown Portland have grown increasingly violent.

PPB Deputy Chief Chris Davis publicly revealed the “overall dynamics of the continuing protests and police response,” the same briefing recently given to Mayor Ted Wheeler, Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury, US Attorney Billy Williams and Sheriff Mike Reese.

The briefing provided a look into “the operational side of the disturbances,” officials said.

Last week, riots were declared on 4 of 5 nights. Dozens of people have been arrested by Portland police and at least 7 people now face federal charges.

The protests have resulted in at least $285,000 in damage to at least two public buildings and more than $4.8 million to businesses in downtown Portland, according to the documents filed by city and county attorneys for the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

And Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner said the First Amendment rights of the peaceful protesters “have been hijacked by a bunch of thugs, by people who are out here to destroy, to damage, to cause trouble.”

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Turner said he had “no confidence” the Portland City Council will back the police sufficiently in an effort to stop these nightly violent incidents.

He called on the City Council members to individually and collectively condemn the rioting unequivocally.