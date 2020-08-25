Police chief takes questions on nightly unrest in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The chief of Portland police will hold a press conference Tuesday to discuss ongoing civil unrest following three straight nights of riots in the city.

Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell will take questions from the press about the PPB’s response to nightly violence, the bureau’s hope for peaceful demonstrations and how the nightly events drain city resources. The event will start at 3 p.m. at North Precinct and last about 30 minutes.

Protesters marched to the Portland Police Association on North Lombard Street on Monday night — the 88th consecutive night of protests in the city. Police declared a riot within minutes of the protesters’ arrival and arrested 25 people overnight. Officers also used tear gas, saying it was prompted by fires being lit at the PPA building.

Police push protesters out of the area outside the Portland Police Association after declaring a riot. August 24, 2020 (KOIN)

A riot was also declared Sunday night at North Precinct as protesters set off fireworks and lit awnings on the outside of the building on fire. The PPB said while the officers were working to extinguish the fire, they were hit with rocks thrown from the crowd. One lieutenant, they say, suffered a cut to his hand after being hit with a piece of ceramic. Officers used tear gas in an effort to disperse the crowd and arrested 23 people.

Police declared a riot Saturday night at the Penumbra Kelly Building, which includes offices for Portland police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, on the east side of the city. Protesters launched “a variety of items” at officers and police vehicles, including paintballs, and shined green lasers at officers, according to police. The riot declaration came after Portland police said officers were hit with “rocks, bottles and other dangerous objects.” Fourteen people were arrested that night.