PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unlawful assembly was declared Friday night after a group started marching in Portland’s Piedmont neighborhood.

Portland police said some streets were blocked and some vandalism was observed. It’s unclear which streets were blocked.

Multiple warnings were issued to the group to leave the area after the unlawful assembly was declared after 10:30 p.m., according to police. Just before 11:30 p.m., police tweeted the demonstrators had left the area and patrol officers were still in the neighborhood “to prevent any further damage.”

KOIN 6 News observed roughly 60 people gathered in Peninsula Park before they started smashing nearby windows and marching down Rosa Parks Way.

It’s unclear if any arrests have been made.

Earlier Friday, a local Catholic Church canceled a prayer event out of concerns about vandalism.

