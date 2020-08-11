Night 74: ‘Dangerous objects’ launched, 9 arrests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police officers said dangerous objects were launched at them during Monday night’s protest. The items included a golf ball, a ball bearing and eggs.

“Some individuals in the crowd began shining bright strobe lights in the officers’ and troopers’ eyes, causing them pain,” PPB said in a release Tuesday morning. “Officers had to move vehicles into position to light up the crowd and make it more difficult to target officers with lights.”

Golf ball (PPB)

Ball bearing (PPB)

One officer involved in a scuffle was treated for a hyperextension injury.

An Oregon State Police Trooper lost his body camera during the movement, according to PPB. A protester reached out and returned it to a supervisor.

A total of nine arrests were made by 2 a.m. Tuesday. Two of the people arrested were from California and Minneapolis.

Previous story

Demonstrations outside the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct were declared an unlawful assembly late Monday, on the 74th consecutive night of protests against police, racism, and other causes.

People first organized at Alberta Park and, after a public vote, started marching toward the North Precinct shortly before 10 p.m.

“There’s a reason why we are here and if you’re not here for Black Lives Matter, you are in the wrong place,” Gary Floyd said into the megaphone as people gathered in the street next to Alberta Park.

Some police officers were already standing outside of the precinct by the time demonstrators arrived shortly after 10 p.m. Then the LRAD issued its first warning of the night. Oregon State Troopers also formed a line along the intersection of NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Emerson St.

Protesters chanted and drummed for roughly an hour, making more noise every time police made an announcement. People with shields and umbrellas formed a line across from troopers. There was a brief fire in the street that appeared to be contained to some sort of stick. Some demonstrators threw eggs at troopers.

Law enforcement officers in riot gear stand in a line outside the bureau’s North Precinct on the 74th consecutive night of demonstrations. August 10, 2020 (KOIN)

A member of the crowd holds a flaming object outside the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct Monday, August 10, 2020 (KOIN/Hannah Ray Lambert)

Around 11 p.m. Portland police declared an unlawful assembly and ordered people to leave and travel north. Some people threw more eggs and other items including water bottles at law enforcement. Star Wars’ “Imperial March” played on a speaker. Officers moved in toward demonstrators to disperse the crowd and make arrests. Crowd control munitions were shot at people.

Law enforcement broke up the crowd, scattering groups more than half a mile away. KOIN 6 News observed officers rush small crowds several other times as they tried to make their way back to the precinct.

By 1 a.m., many people did return to the North Precinct. Demetria Hester stood at the front of the crowd, leading chants and taunting troopers. Hester was arrested at Sunday night’s demonstrations, but the District Attorney’s office dropped the charges against her on Monday.

Not long after the crowd returned, troopers rushed into the street and arrested someone. KOIN 6 News did not see what prompted the arrest. Moments later, some in the group threw things at troopers, who responded by firing crowd control munitions and rushing the crowd again. Around 1:45 a.m., troopers again ran into the street and appeared to pop two tires on a car before detaining the driver.

By 2 a.m. the crowd had shrunk to a few dozen people and many of those remaining wore helmets or other clothing with “press” written on them.

It’s unclear how many people were injured or how many arrests were made.

Sunday night’s demonstrations started at Kenton Park in North Portland. One speaker, who identified himself as Gary Floyd said through a megaphone, “Tonight we will be civilly disobedient. And there’s nothing peaceful about the protest.”

Floyd later called on fellow protesters to keep the focus on the Black Lives Matter movement. “It’s about a purpose, and if you wanna burn some (expletive) up, make sure you know why you’re doing it.”

The crowd of about 200 people marched to the Portland Police Association and began blocking the roads with dumpsters and fencing. At one point, a fire was lit in one of the dumpsters in the middle of the road. Portland police quickly declared an unlawful assembly and minutes later, around 10:15 p.m., upgraded it to a riot.

Portland police officers and Oregon State Troopers worked together to disperse the crowd, pushing many people as far back as Kenton Park, the march’s starting point. Portland police said they did not use any CS gas. At some point during crowd dispersal, commercial-grade fireworks were set off. Portland police said two officers were hurt by the fireworks.

Some people had returned to the PPA building on N Lombard by 11 p.m. Police ordered people to leave or face arrest and use of force. Minutes later, officers were again on scene, arresting more people, including Demetria Hester, the Black activist and hate crime victim of convicted killer Jeremy Christian.

Police arrested a total of 16 people during the night’s activities.