Night 87: Demonstrators gather in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators gathered Sunday evening in Northeast Portland for another direct action march, on the 87th night of political unrest in the city.

A crowd gathered at Woodlawn City Park and started marching shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Saturday saw an abundance of action, beginning with dueling demonstrations between right and left-wing protesters in downtown Portland. Federal officials declared an unlawful assembly and PPB issued a warning about two hours into the demonstrations, but a riot was never declared.

Hours later, though, police did declare a riot at the Penumbra Kelly Building, which includes offices for Portland police and the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, on the east side of the city. Protesters launched “a variety of items” at officers and police vehicles, including paintballs, and shined green lasers at officers, according to police. The riot declaration came after Portland police said officers were hit with “rocks, bottles and other dangerous objects.”

Police arrested 14 people, mostly on charges of interfering with a peace officer, disorderly conduct and riot. One person, Joshua McVay of Corvallis, is accused of assaulting a public safety officer.