Night 68: Protesters march to Portland Police Association

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Demonstrators gathered in two main locations across Portland Tuesday for the 68th night of protests against systemic racism and police.

Protesters planned to congregate outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, a familiar location for nightly protests.

Another group met at Peninsula Park in North Portland. According to posts online, a march was set to begin around 8 p.m., though the destination has not been publicized yet. In late June, a march from the same park ended up at the Portland Police Association on North Lombard, where police declared a riot, deployed tear gas and arrested more than two dozen people.

Crowd sizes at the nightly demonstrations have dwindled since federal officers pulled back last week. Monday night saw clashes between crowds and police on both sides of the river, though.

Police arrested two people after declaring an unlawful assembly near the Penumbra Kelly Building on East Burnside. In downtown Portland, police also detained a 15-year-old boy after reports that someone was pointing a handgun at people. It turned out to be a realistic-looking pellet gun. They also seized a knife and metal knuckles, police said.

Timeline of Events: August 4, 2020

10 p.m.

A dumpster has been set ablaze in the middle of the street outside of the Portland Police Association building.

Dumpster on fire in the middle of the street. pic.twitter.com/pvitMDPZqt — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

9 p.m.

The group that gathered at Peninsula Park has voted to march to the Portland Police Association building on North Lombard Street.

Protesters just left Peninsula Park. Crowd voted to go march towards the Portland Police Association building. About 200 are marching. @KOINNews pic.twitter.com/uHBtYTwIlZ — Jacquelyn Abad (@JacquelynAbadTV) August 5, 2020

8 p.m.

At least 150 people have gathered at Peninsula Park in North Portland for a planned march. The destination of the march is unknown at this time.

"Defund police" banner flying overhead. pic.twitter.com/gRAoUQQ3jA — Hannah Ray Lambert (@TheHannahRay) August 5, 2020

Kid-centered march

Teachers, parents and children joined a kid-centered march for Black lives that started at Sunnyside School in Southeast Portland. Organizers said they hope the movement has an impact on younger generations.

“If they are Black children — a deeper understanding that they are loved, they are seen, they are cared about and the whole world is behind them,” said organizer Destiny Houston.

“It’s something we’ve known for a long time and this summer’s it’s more clear than ever how crucial it is that we are standing behind our Black community members,” said Elizabeth Thiel with the Portland Association of Teachers.