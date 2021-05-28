Protesters plan ‘anniversary event’ at Terry Schrunk plaza

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protesters were expected to take to the streets of Southwest Portland on the heels of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death.

An online flyer encouraged people to meet at Terry Schrunk Plaza at 9 p.m. on Friday. The evening was being billed as an “anniversary event in solidarity with BLM.” Participants were told to “wear bloc and be water.”

KOIN 6 will have more information as it develops.

Tuesday was marked by marches in Portland to commemorate George Floyd’s death one year ago in Minneapolis. The night was capped by violence as at least 100 people gathered outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland, lighting fires and throwing objects at police officers. The Portland Police Bureau declared a riot when the group started smashing windows at City Hall.