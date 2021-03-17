Portland protest arrests by the numbers through Feb 2021

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As protest-related vandalism continues in Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said they’re continuing to prosecute criminal cases that involved property destruction and physical violence over the past year.

Between May 28, 2020, and February 26, 2021, the DA’s office said they received 294 civil unrest demonstration-related cases that fall into 4 categories: arson burning, person crimes, property crimes, weapons crimes.

Those 4 categories account for only 28% of all the arrests, the DA’s office said. Data shows the breakdown between charges filed and sent back to police for follow up:

Arson burning: 54% charged, 7% sent back

Person crimes: 37% charged, 16% sent back

Property crimes: 51% charged, 17% sent back

Weapons crimes: 62% charged, 6% sent back

Data breakdown from the Multnomah County DA’s Office:

Person Crimes Cases 174 cases that resulted from a demonstration or civil unrest have been referred between May 28, 2020 and Feb. 26, 2021 65 of the 174 (37%) have been charged 29 of the 174 (16%) have been referred back to law enforcement for follow-up Property Crime Cases 106 cases that resulted from a demonstration or civil unrest have been referred between May 28, 2020 and Feb. 26, 2021 54 of the 106 (51%) have been charged 18 of the 106 (17%) have been referred back to law enforcement for follow-up Arson/Burning Cases 13 cases that resulted from a demonstration or civil unrest have been referred between May 28, 2020 and Feb. 26, 2021 7 of the 13 (54%) have been charged 1 of the 13 (7%) has been referred back to law enforcement for follow-up Weapons Crime Cases 32 cases that resulted from a demonstration or civil unrest have been referred between May 28, 2020 and Feb. 26, 2021 20 of the 32 (62%) have been charged 2 of the 32 (6%) have been referred back to law enforcement for follow-up Data from Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office

This past weekend, PPB detained about 100 people briefly and arrested 14 during vandalism in Northwest Portland. Of those 14, 10 were cited, 3 cases sent to the DA and 2 people were charged.

The DA’s office said they would review each case, but declined to be more specific.

“The issue of mass detention by police to identify individuals and to investigate a potential crime may result in future litigation. As some of the cases from Friday night involve mass detention, it is prudent that we not comment any further,” said District Attorney Mike Schmidt.

Keep in mind these numbers are those arrested by PPB. Others have been arrested by federal officers and those numbers have not yet been provided by officials.

Businesses in downtown Portland recently made a list of actions for elected officials to improve conditions and safety in portland. One of those requests included arresting and prosecuting criminal behavior — including the destruction of property.

“The community is really clear on the fact that these are no longer protests. They are just riots. There is no real goal to them and it’s just criminal destruction,” Rose City Downtown Collective Co-founder Vanessa Sturgeon said. “At this point, people are heartened that the police have been able to find an effective tool to deal with criminal behavior — and now it’ll just be up to the district attorney’s office to hold people accountable through prosecution.”

We’re told that many businesses within the collective have taken to Schmidt, stressing the need to hold people accountable for the destruction — especially as we see that resurgence of vandals congregating overnight once again.