Portland protest arsonist sent to federal prison

Thomas Schinzing is accused of setting fire inside the Justice Center during a riot, May 29, 2020 (Photo released July 28, 2020 by US Attorney of Oregon)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man who lit fires at the Multnomah County Justice Center in the days after the George Floyd killing was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison on Wednesday.

Edward Thomas Schinzing marched with a group of protesters to the Justice Center on May 29, 2020. Windows were broken and several people entered the building. Some spray-painted the office, damaged computers and office equipment and others set fires.

Schinzing, who was shirtless and has his last name tattooed across his upper back, was seen on surveillance video starting a fire in the office.

The sprinkler system activated and put out the fire. Nearly 300 inmates were in the Multnomah County Jail at the time of the fire.

The 33-year-old was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2020, and on September 30, 2020, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of arson.

Schinzing will be under 3 years supervised release when he gets out of prison. He’s also been ordered to pay restitution, which will be finalized within 3 months.