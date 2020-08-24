Protest assault suspect faces first court appearance

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Assault suspect Marquise Love will have his first appearance in court Monday morning after he turned himself into police late last week.

Love is charged with assault, coercion and felony riot. A little more than a week ago, police say he beat and kicked victim Adam Haner following an incident in downtown Portland. According to officers, Haner was trying to protect someone from being robbed.

Over the weekend, Portland police announced they are looking for more suspects in the attack. They say members of the group threatened, assaulted and robbed two women and helped beat Haner.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Submit a tip online or call 503.823.4357.