Night 56: Protesters march to Alberta Park

Mayor Ted Wheeler stood with protesters as they were tear gassed by federal agents Wednesday night

KOIN 6 News will update this story throughout the night.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Protests continue in Portland against police brutality and racism Thursday after Mayor Ted Wheeler was caught in some tear gas deployed by federal law enforcement in front of the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse downtown the night before.

The Portland National Association for the Advancement of Colored People is holding an event in front of the Justice Center downtown, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., called Stand on Portland: Bringing Back the Focus.

“With the arrival of anarchists and the Feds, the Black Lives Matter protests have become diluted by those who have either forgotten why we are demonstrating or purposely coopted the BLM message,” said Portland NAACP president E.D. Mondainé in a press release.

The statement called the actions of federal law enforcement in Portland “reprehensible” and also ridiculed “action of mostly white anarchists.”

“After midnight a new type of ‘protestor’ has been descending on downtown, intent on breaking things and damaging BLM’s credibility with the public,” said Antjuan Tolbert, Portland NAACP board secretary. “Unrest is not an endorsement of anarchy. These protests are demanding changes to the state, not its abolition.”

That is why the focus of the Portland NAACP protest aims to “re-center our efforts and consolidate our message,” in order for the Black Lives Matter movement to survive, Mondainé said.

As many continue to protest, Portland NAACP is bringing the focus back to Black Lives Matter. #PortlandProtests #BlackLivesMatter #koin6news pic.twitter.com/jngSPLLgBu — Matt Rashleigh (@Matt_KOIN) July 24, 2020

Also at the Justice Center, scheduled for 8:45 p.m. is an Americans Against Fascism Protest in which it is encouraged to bring American flags, according to a post on social media site Reddit.

On the city’s east side are two Black Lives Matter events that both start at Irving Park.

According to the website PDX Black Lives Matter Events, there is an event called Ride the Redline that begins at 5:30 p.m. at Irving Park. The description says it is a bike ride in which riders will make various stops at places within Portland’s Albina District, the historic location of Portland’s African American community in inner North / Northeast. It will include guest speakers giving context about the destruction of Albina neighborhoods, many of which were razed in the 1960s and 1970s to make way for the construction of the I-5 interstate, Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and city urban renewal project in the 1960s and 1970s.

Also happening at Irving Park is an event called Marching for Housing Equity. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a march set for 7 p.m. where participants will go to Alberta Park. It’s being hosted by a group called PDX Black Youth Movement.

We’re marching west down NE Fremont now. pic.twitter.com/jWDAm2ldzS — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) July 24, 2020

Wednesday night

The 55th consecutive night of protests in downtown Portland included tear gas, flash-bang grenades, fires, a riot declaration that went unenforced, and a visit from someone who has not been seen at the demonstrations for more than six weeks: Portland’s mayor.

Mayor Ted Wheeler pushed his way through a crush of people shortly after 9 p.m. and made his way to a small media staging area as hundreds of people chanted and screamed for his resignation. Wheeler answered questions from several protesters before moving on to the steps of the Justice Center to listen to speeches.

Before the night was over, Mayor Wheeler was hit with tear gas by federal officers.

Wheeler said it was the first time he’d been tear gassed and appeared slightly dazed and coughed as he put on a pair of goggles someone handed him and drank water. He didn’t leave his spot at the front, however, and continued to take gas.